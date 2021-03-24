By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) – A Mercer County woman is dead after being run over by her own vehicle with her three children inside Tuesday night.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Creates Website To Connect Youth And Families With Educational, Recreation Opportunities
Sharon police said on Wednesday that they were called to a traffic crash with injuries near the intersection of Lorain Street and Logan Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Track Your Relief Payment From The IRS
Police say they found a woman, who they identified as Kayla Rushwin, at the scene. She died at the hospital.
Confirming information reported in the Sharon Herald, police say a witness saw the vehicle rolling backwards down a steep driveway and it looked like the woman was running alongside trying to get control of it. As the vehicle picked up speed, police say the woman tripped and the vehicle rolled over her.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: High Wind Watched Issued For Friday With Possibility Of 60 Mph Gusts
No other details are available at this time, as police say the crash is still under investigation.