PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer provided another update on his son Christian and his medical issues.

We have been in contact with UPMC and Boston children’s about Christian’s case. The medical professionals have decided Boston is the place we need to be transferred to continue the search and cause for Christian’s bleeding. READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Dept. Announces 4,667 New Cases, 48 Additional Deaths — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 24, 2021

Switzer said late Tuesday that his son will be transferred from UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh to Boston Children’s Hospital as doctors continue to work to find a cause for his bleeding.

Earlier this month, Switzer said Christian was taken to the hospital after he woke up in his own blood. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

After going through surgery, Christian was discharged from the hospital on March 9.

According to Switzer, his son then underwent a successful blood transfusion last weekend.

Switzer said doctors called it a “vascular anomaly” from somewhere in Christian’s GI tract that they haven’t found yet.

Switzer continues to provide updates on his son’s condition on Twitter.

“I also wanted to share Gabie’s and I appreciate everyone who is lifting our son up in prayer. We know there are so many things everyone could be praying about and the fact you are interceding to God on our son’s behalf is so heartwarming. Here’s to some good news tomorrow,” he said.

