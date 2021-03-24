WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the new Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center in downtown Washington.

It’s an extension of the Bradford House, and it’s right across the street from it.

Inside the center, you’ll have the opportunity to learn about the Whiskey Rebellion and David Bradford through various displays. You can also learn how Washington was the center of it all.

Leaders say it’s a great way to get out and explore during the pandemic.

“If you’re like me, and I think a lot of people are, we’re all eager to get out and see what’s out there. In addition, it helps that we’re new, so no one has ever seen us before,” said Tracie Liberatore, the executive director at the Bradford House Museum.

Leaders say this is one of the many things visitors can check out when they pay a visit to the city of Washington.

Guests must follow covid protocols when visiting.