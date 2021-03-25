By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – An air filter manufacturer is expanding its operations to Pennsylvania, creating about 120 full-time jobs in the Pittsburgh area.

Family-owned and Alabama-based Filterbuy will redevelop an old, underused industrial building in New Kensington, the Wolf administration announced Thursday.

Filterbuy CEO and founder David Heacock says because of the increased demand for air filtration products due to COVID-19, the company has actually been adding jobs during the pandemic.

Heacock says the New Kensington plant will bring more than 60 jobs to the area by the end of the year and more than 100 by the end of 2022.

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a $300,000 Pennsylvania First grant.

Filterbuy was founded in 2013 and also has locations in Alabama, Florida and Utah.

People interested in a job are asked to call 1-855-345-8289.