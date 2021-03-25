PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, shows us how to make a salad from Casbah’s springtime menu!

Grilled Asparagus with Crab and Kale Salad

Grilled Asparagus, Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Pink Peppercorn, Parmigiana Reggiano

Serves 4 as a main, 8 as a side

Ingredients:

2 bu. Asparagus, washed and snapped

2-3 Tbs. Very good olive oil

Salt and pepper

2 Tbs Butter

½ # Jumbo lump crabmeat (or more. If you buy a whole pound, you might as well use it! Just increase the butter, and breadcrumbs)

¼ C. Toasted Panko breadcrumbs

¼ C. Finely grated Parmigiana Reggiano

1 tsp Crushed pink peppercorns

1 Tbs. Sliced chives

A lemon, cut in half and obvious seeds removed

Directions:

1) Pre-heat grill.

2) Place asparagus in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil. Toss well to cover.

3) Season with salt and pepper.

4) Grill until tender (5-10 minutes depending on thickness.

5) Meanwhile, melt butter in a skillet over medium heat.

6) When melted, add crab to butter and heat gently until just warm. Do not over work or you will destroy the awesome Jumbo Lump that you paid dearly for!

7) Add breadcrumbs and Reggiano to crabmeat. Toss lightly.

8) Organize grilled asparagus onto 4 plates.

9) Portion crabmeat breadcrumb mixture over the four piles of asparagus.

10) Sprinkle with chives and pink peppercorn.

11) Squeeze lemon over all four plates.

Lacinato Kale Salad

shaved fennel, fava beans, paprika croutons, shaved Manchego, red wine vinaigrette

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 bu. Lacinato kale, bases trimmed off and sliced thinly

½ bulb Fennel, sliced very thinly on a mandoline

1 # Runner beans, blanched ad shocked and cut into 1” chunks

2 # Whole fava beans, shucked, blanched, and peeled

½ bu. White asparagus, stems snapped, shaved thinly on mandoline

Salt and pepper

4-5 oz. Red Wine Vinaigrette

Paprika Croutons

Chunk of Manchego cheese, preferable aged 12 months

Directions:

1) Prepare Red Wine Vinaigrette and Paprika Croutons.

2) Place kale, fennel, runner beans, fava beans, and asparagus in a large mixing bowl.

3) Drizzle with part of the red wine vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper.

4) Taste salad. Adjust dressing and seasoning as needed.

5) Portion salad evenly onto four shallow bowls.

6) Sprinkle with Paprika Croutons.

7) Using a peeler, shave as much Manchego cheese as you can over each salad!

Red Wine Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

¼ C Red wine vinegar

2 Tbs Balsamic vinegar

¾ C. Extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

Directions:

1) Place all ingredients in a pint jar.

2) Shake like heck to get it to mix.

Paprika Croutons

Ingredients:

3-4 ea. Slices of good bread

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

1-2 Tbs. Paprika

Directions:

1) Preheat oven to 350°.

2) Dice bread into ½” cubes.

3) Place in bowl.

4) Toss well with olive oil.

5) Season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle generously with Paprika.

6) Place on a baking sheet and toast until golden and crispy 5-10 minutes.