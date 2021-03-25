by Keith Russell

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Who would’ve imagined just a few years ago that Drew Timme from Richardson Pearce High School near Dallas, Texas would be closing in on one of the greatest seasons by any team in any sport?

His dad, Matt Timme says he “couldn’t be prouder. It’s an awesome feeling.”

The only thing more decorated than his game in the tourney so far is the community Drew Timme grew up in.

Going back to his elementary school, Drew’s colors have always been red and blue but never has the neighborhood pride been more on display than right here and right now.

His mom, Megan Timme, explains “he’s proud of where he comes from knows these people too and feel like they’re family as well.”

People like Drew’s high school coach, who lives just two doors down and made the trip to Indianapolis with his folks and poised to make a couple more round trips to see Timme bring home the crown.

Marc Johnson, still the Head Basketball Coach at Richardson Pearce, says “Drew’s always meant a lot to me. He was more than a basketball player to me.”

His prized pupil is still following his lead with a mustache that’s now being referred to as the Drew Man chu.

Following Gonzaga’s win over Oklahoma, Drew was asked if he was aware that his mom wanted him to lose the mustache.

He responded he hadn’t heard that.

Megan said, “I’m not gonna turn it down if a razor rolls up and shaves it off. There might be a little truth in that I’d be happy to see it go”. His father, Matt, who has a full beard, admits “that’s the only place I can grow hair anymore. I gotta take what I can get. Drew’s definitely his own man.”

Four wins away from leading Gonzaga to its first national title and the first men’s Division I perfect season since 1976, Drew Timme is most certainly his own man.