By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – An Erie shelter helped authorities rescue dozens of animals from an abandoned property Thursday.
The ANNA Shelter says they found over 150 animals alive and many that had starved to death.
They posted to Facebook from the scene Thursday afternoon and said so far they had two chinchillas, 70 "show chickens" and 85 "show rabbits."
“All of these animals were from a ‘show barn’ that went awry,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.
The ANNA Shelter says all the animals need immediate care. They're also looking for people who can give the animals a home once they are vetted and listed for adoption, saying "housing this many animals is going to be a challenge in and of itself."
There was no word on if anyone could be facing charges in connection with this incident.