By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Homewood.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said the shooting happened Thursday in the area of Frankstown Avenue and North Braddock Avenue. Officials say a man was killed and a juvenile victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being shot in the thigh.
UPDATE:
One male victim has been pronounced deceased at the scene.
A second male, a juvenile, was transported to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh.
Witnesses are being interviewed.
The investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/g3GnYrkWmY
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) March 26, 2021
Officials say four were taken to police headquarters for questioning.
