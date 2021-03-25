CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say to avoid the area.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Homewood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the shooting happened Thursday in the area of Frankstown Avenue and North Braddock Avenue. Officials say a man was killed and a juvenile victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being shot in the thigh.

Officials say four were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.