By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) – Police say a suspect who officers used a stun gun on twice got up both times and kept running before he was finally apprehended after a chase in Armstrong County.

Kiski Township police say 24-year-old Matthew Hilty was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. When officers spotted him along River Road in North Apollo Borough, police say he took off.

He allegedly led officers on a foot chase. When he tripped and fell, police say he resisted arrest so an officer used his stun gun. But police say Hilty removed the probes, got up and kept on running.

Four other police departments were called in to help find Hilty, who had disappeared into the woods. They eventually found him, and police used a stun gun again, only for Hilty to remove the probes and keep running.

An officer was able to tackle Hilty, and he was taken into custody.

Police say he was under the influence of marijuana at the time.

He’s behind bars in the Armstrong County Jail awaiting arraingment on multiple charges, including resisting arrest and DUI, as well as the outstanding arrest warrant.