By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – A West Virginia family lost their father to COVID-19 last fall and like so many others, they were unable to see him or be by his side.READ MORE: Local Veteran Receives More Than 150 Birthday Cards For His 90th Birthday
With that in mind, they want to make sure other families don’t go through that same scenario.READ MORE: COVID-19 In West Virginia: Coronavirus Vaccine Campaign To Target Young People
They have since donated iPads and Android tablets to the Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown.
The family says that they will help other families stay connected while staying apart.MORE NEWS: Allegheny County Leaders Say People Need To Remain Safe As COVID-19 Cases, Temperatures Increase
They believe when patients are able to see and hear their loved ones, it gives them the will to fight the virus.