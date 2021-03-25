PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a possible sign of things returning to normal.
Pittsburgh's grand hotel, the Omni William Penn, is reopening soon. It's been closed for more than a year because of the pandemic.
World wars and depressions weren’t enough to close the 105-year-old hotel, but the pandemic did.
The Omni William Penn has confirmed to KDKA that the hotel will begin accepting reservations again on April 1. It's a sign that people may be ready to travel again and visit Pittsburgh.
The folks who promote the city at Visit Pittsburgh are optimistic that downtown is about to reopen too.
"The William Penn is the grande dame of hotels in Pittsburgh. It's long been a symbol of good things happening in Pittsburgh," said Tom Loftus with Visit Pittsburgh. "Visitors coming, meetings being held. For them to open their doors, that great for our city."
When the William Penn reopens, the hotel says it’ll operate with strict coronavirus protocols.