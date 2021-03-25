By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting the Commonewealth has surpassed 1 million Coronavirus cases.

Early data found on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID Alert PA mobile app shows that the state is reporting 3,623 new cases and 41 new deaths.

Pennsylvania currently has 1,000,240 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24,917 deaths.

There are 1,717 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania has a positivity rate of 6.5%

The Pennsylvania Department of Health releases daily COVID-19 data at noon each day.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

