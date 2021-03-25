(CBS Local)- The investment in soccer continued Thursday for ViacomCBS as CBS Sports and Lega Serie A announced that Paramount+ and CBS Sports will be the new exclusive home to Italian top league soccer in the U.S. The deal includes the rights to the Serie A Championship, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana.

Paramount+ will be home to more than 400 live matches each season through 2024 including all 380 Serie A matches, 25 Coppa Italia matches including all from the fourth knockout round on and the Supercoppa Italian match each year featuring the winners of Serie A and Coppa Italia. Select matches will also be broadcast on linear television through CBS Sports Network.

“We are building critical mass in soccer, and the addition of Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana is another major step in the expansion of CBS Sports’ extensive lineup of live soccer coverage on Paramount+ and across our linear and digital platforms,” said Jeffrey Gerttula, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS Sports Digital in a statement. “Showcasing this historic league and some of the world’s biggest clubs is a tremendous opportunity to further grow the sport in the U.S. by delivering first-class coverage to a dedicated and passionate audience.”

The coverage for CBS Sports kicks in this August with the start of the 2021-2022 Serie A season with additional coverage details to be announced in the coming months. CBS Sports Digital will deliver additional coverage and original programming with highlights across its social channels and CBS Sports HQ.

Today’s announcement follows yesterday’s agreement for Paramount+ to become the exclusive English-language rights holder for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying matches and Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Futbol.