By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say a man is dead after being shot in the head in Perry South.
The shooting happened Wednesday on the 800 block of Brightridge Street. Police said the victim also has a possible puncture wound to the chest.
On Thursday morning, police said the man had died in the hospital.
There's no word of any arrests. Police are investigating.
