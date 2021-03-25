CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 283 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

READ MORE: Man Dies After Being Shot In Head In Perry South

Of the newly-reported cases, the Health Department says 234 are confirmed and 49 are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 2 years to 86 years, with a median age of 35.

There have now been 5,553 total hospitalizations and 83,225 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,750.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: As Cases Reach Nearly 1 Million, Pa. Learns It Will Not Get As Many Single-Dose Johnson And Johnson Vaccines

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: