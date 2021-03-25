By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 283 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

Of the newly-reported cases, the Health Department says 234 are confirmed and 49 are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 2 years to 86 years, with a median age of 35.

There have now been 5,553 total hospitalizations and 83,225 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,750.

