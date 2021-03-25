PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With warmer temperatures and spring weather moving in, more people are getting together in larger groups and they aren’t being safe about it.

According to Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen, these factors are leading to a rise in cases and it’s a cause for concern.

Dr. Bogen also pointed out that many people got together for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday and were less physically distant.

In Allegheny County, positivity rates have risen in the past week from 5.4% to 6%.

Many people say they haven’t paid attention to the numbers, haven’t been taking precautions, and are rushing into living life pre-pandemic.

Dr. Bogen says the cases are widespread.

“These cases are coming from lots of places,” she said. “Not one place, not one business, not one university, not one type of location. It really is widespread, community spread in every kind of setting you can imagine. When people go out, if they follow the mitigation efforts in place, we’ll be fine.”

In Pennsylvania overall, we are approaching 1,000,000 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

However, in the past month vaccinations have begun rolling out and many are eager to get vaccinated.

In Allegheny County, there will soon be a program to help people find a clinic and get the shot.

Also in Dr. Bogen’s Wednesday press conference, she and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald provided information about a new system that will allow people to pre-register for the vaccine and receive information about upcoming vaccinations.

The system will also screen applicants for eligibility.

“The new registration will allow residents to pre-register so they can be notified when a clinic is open that they are eligible for and will prevent people from registering for clinics they are not eligible which is one of the biggest issues we’ve had to deal with,” Fitzgerald said.

That new system is expected to launch next week.