PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

There’s a severe weather chance for today but you’ll have to wait until tonight before the strongest of storms arrives.

Most of the day today should be dry and fairly calm.

Highs yesterday hit 74 degrees. The first 70-degree day of the year. We will be hotter today than yesterday and I have bumped up my forecast high to 77 degrees.

The morning hours will be dry and warm. In fact, morning lows will be very close to the average high for this time of the year. Temperatures will shoot up after 9:00 a.m. as the sun angle increases.

Temperatures should be near 70 degrees by noon. Winds will be light, coming in out of the south at around 7mph. Rain chances arrive at around 4:00 p.m. this afternoon, with spot showers and possibly a couple of weak storms rolling through for the late afternoon to the evening.

The higher chance for severe weather comes around midnight, as a cold front moves through.

Strong straight-line winds will be the main threat. Tornadoes also cannot be ruled out but the chance is very low.

Once the strong storms move by wind speeds will remain strong for the rest of Friday morning.

Wind gusts could top 60mph in some communities.

