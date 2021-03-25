By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital is opening a new vaccine clinic next week for pregnant women only.

The clinic will be the first of its kind in the entire country.

UPMC says it wants a safe place for pregnant women to go to get vaccinated since they are in the state’s Phase 1A group and are considered high-risk.

“I don’t know that a lot of pregnant women realize that they’re in that category and that’s another reason that we want to open this clinic,” UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital President Dr. Richard Beigi said.

Health experts say soon-to-be mothers should not be afraid to get the vaccine, saying studies show there is no evidence of adverse side effects on mom or baby.

“It appears that pregnant women sick from COVID develop symptoms,” said Dr. Beigi. “They’re more likely to require intensive care ventilators, unfortunately, even die.

UPMC says data from the CDC shows more than 45,000 pregnant women have received their vaccine.

You must call to register for the UPMC Magee Pregnancy COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics. The number is: 833-653-0519.

UPMC says appointments are necessary and walk-ins will not be allowed. The first clinic is slated for next Wednesday, March 31.