PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Edward Grassel’s family was trying to find a unique way to celebrate his 90th birthday on Wednesday.
Since the pandemic has kept us from having large gatherings, his family came up with the goal of getting 90 birthday cards to celebrate each year.
When the family put the call out on social media, Pittsburgh as it so often does, came through for the community.
“Big Ed” has now received 150 cards and counting from all around the community.
To go along with the cards, two members of the Pittsburgh Symphony surprised him with an impromptu “Happy Birthday” concert in his yard.
In what has been a difficult year, Ed’s family expressed their gratitude to Pittsburgh for helping him celebrate a monumental birthday.