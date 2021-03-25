WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Washington County law enforcement and drug counselors say there’s been an alarming increase in fatal overdoses. And apparently, it’s not just from those who use heroin or prescription pain killers.

Washington County District Attorney Gene Vittone calls it a mass poisoning. People are dying after using marijuana and cocaine laced with fentanyl. The numbers are frightening.

“To date, the coroner’s office has identified 33 suspected overdose deaths this year. As a point of reference, this time last year, we were at 20,” said Vittone.

Many of these people dying are not using heroin but using other street drugs not normally associated with overdose deaths.

“We’re finding these same ingredients in the cocaine supply and there’s even been reports of it showing up in marijuana,” said Erich Curnow with the Washington County Drug and Alcohol Commission.

The deadly difference maker is fentanyl: “What is being sold on the street as cocaine isn’t cocaine, it’s pure fentanyl.”

Where is all of this fentanyl coming from? China and Mexico, and apparently, there is a lot of it. The deadly poison is so pervasive, the Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission along with the district attorney are giving away Narcan.

Narcan is available to friends and family members of those struggling with addiction as well as those battling substance abuse.

If you want some more information about acquiring free Narcan or you just need help battling addiction, call 1-833-888-0467 or click here.