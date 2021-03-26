CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Monday is the Penguins' annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins will hold their annual “Hockey Fights Cancer” night on Monday.

The players will wear special purple jerseys as well as tape their sticks with purple stick tape during the pre-game warmup.

Penguins players will autograph the jerseys as well as other memorabilia and it will all be auctioned off in an online auction.

The bidding begins on Monday and lasts for one week.

All proceeds benefit the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

Bidding and items will be live on Monday at this link.