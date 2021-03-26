By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating the accidental shooting death of a 3-year-old girl in Monroeville.
Around 9:00 p.m. on Friday night, Monroeville police officers were called to the Cambridge Square Apartments.
Allegheny County Police say a 3-year-old girl died of a single gunshot wound.
Police detectives say there is strong evidence that the girl was accidentally shot by her 5-year-old sibling.
Allegheny County Police will continue to investigate.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.