CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Blustery winds on Friday have been knocking down trees and wires in Allegheny County.

Now, they are affecting 911 services.

Allegheny County officials tweeted that the winds are causing “intermittent” 911 interruptions.

They are urging those who do experience interruptions and are not able to connect to 911 to call 412-473-3056.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.