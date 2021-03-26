By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Blustery winds on Friday have been knocking down trees and wires in Allegheny County.
Now, they are affecting 911 services.
Allegheny County officials tweeted that the winds are causing “intermittent” 911 interruptions.
The storm is causing intermittent interruptions for individuals calling 9-1-1. As a result, some callers are not being connected when dialing 9-1-1. If the call does not connect, please contact the Center by dialing 412-473-3056. Learn more: https://t.co/uAndRD6zum pic.twitter.com/nt8FIzhCwl
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 26, 2021
They are urging those who do experience interruptions and are not able to connect to 911 to call 412-473-3056.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.