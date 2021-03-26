By: KDKA-TV News Staff

VENANGO, Pa. (KDKA) — A Crawford County man has been arrested in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Officials say Jeremy Vorous of Venango was arrested Friday in western Pennsylvania. He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds and obstruction of any official proceeding.

Court paperwork says the man stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. FBI agents found multiple photos of Vorous inside the Capitol on Facebook.

One of the photos was of the Crawford County man in the Capitol Crypt in front of the bust of Abraham Lincoln. Another photo shows him in front of the statue of John Caldwell Calhoun.

The FBI also says video shows Vorous calling police officers “cowards” and shouting to the crowd, “When you all gonna fight?”

Court paperwork says FBI agents interviewed Vorous at his home on Jan. 29 and he admitted to being inside the Capitol.

He appeared in front of a judge Friday morning and was released on bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for April 1.