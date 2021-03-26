By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As if Dolly Parton doesn’t already have enough accomplishments to her name, now she’s got herself an ice cream!

The ice cream company Jeni’s announced that they have partnered with the country music star to create a flavor just for her.

“Strawberry pretzel pie is our ode to the Queen Of Country,” Jeni’s website said.

The company says that the Dolly Parton ice cream has layers of salty, pretzel streusel, sweet and tangy cream cheese ice cream, and strawberry sauce.

Proceeds from the flavor will benefit Dolly Parton’s “Imagination Library” a book gifting program that provides books to children for free from birth until age five.

One of the cities where “Imagination Library” operates?

Right here in Pittsburgh.

The ice cream will be available on April 8 and you can find a location on the Jeni’s website.