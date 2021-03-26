Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Phoenix

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This fun-loving gal is Phoenix! She came to us after her previous owner could no longer care for her, but she’s ready for a fresh start. Phoenix loves to go for walks and explore but is just as happy to curl up next to her favorite people for some snuggle time. She walks nicely on leash and knows her basic commands as long as you’re willing to provide her with tasty treats as a reward for her good behavior! Phoenix loves attention and toys and will make a great addition to any family as the only pet.

To find out more about how to adopt Phoenix, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Sally & Daisy

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Sally is about 2-years-old and has been living at the shelter most of her life, since May 2019.

Sally was born to a feral mom. She came to us to be socialized and find a home.

Sally lives it in our cat room. She likes attention and greets people when they visit.

Sally will probably be shy at first in a new home. She would do best with older kids and a home on the quieter side.

Can you be the home Sally has been waiting so long to find? Call us to meet this great feline!

To find out more about how to adopt Sally, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Daisy is a sweet, affectionate Beagle. She is middle age, 6- to 7-years-old.

Daisy would be a great companion for someone. If you like to sit at home and watch TV, she loves to snuggle and sleep on the couch. If you like to get out, Daisy would also enjoy joining you on a walk or car ride. Just as long as she gets to be with YOU!

She likes to play with her toys.

Daisy is very housebroken and even rings a bell to go outside!

She is on a diet to lose weight and does not like sharing food, in fact, she will bite over food.

Daisy needs to be an only dog. She gets her teeth brushed twice a week.

To find out more about how to adopt Daisy, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

