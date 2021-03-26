PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Wind Advisory is in place for most of the viewing area until 6:00 p.m. tonight.

Wind gusts began picking up around 6:00 a.m. this morning as the cold front slid through the area, causing gusty winds.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Some areas locally will see gusts up to 50 miles per hour meanwhile others, such as the Laurels will see gusts possibly as strong as 60 miles per hour.

Those areas that could see gusts up to 60 miles per hour are under a High Wind Warning.

As we get into the afternoon, we will see wind gusts start to decrease and there is a chance that the advisories could be called off.

Friday’s high is set at 64 degrees but we have already reached that high, and temperatures will drop throughout the day, going as low as 50 degrees tonight.

The weekend will bring about warmer temperatures, with Saturday’s high forecasted at 68 degrees. We could see some drizzle, but then on Sunday, the high temperature will be 66 with rain showers.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.