By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Heritage Valley Health System says it’s moving outside the state’s Phase 1A and vaccinating anyone over 50 in the areas it serves, regardless of whether they have a high-risk condition.

Heritage Valley says it’s proven impossible to validate whatever conditions people say they might have. It also says the system didn’t get enough takers when it tried to follow the state rule and only vaccinate those over 50 with a high-risk condition.

The state has said vaccine providers should use their extra COVID-19 vaccines on people who may not be in Phase 1A instead of throwing them away.

Right now, the state’s 1A group is for anyone over 65 and those 16 to 64 with conditions like cancer, COPD or diabetes.

Heritage Valley says its service area stretches from Pittsburgh’s West End out to Beaver County and up to Lawrence County.