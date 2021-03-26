CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – The New Castle Police Department has a brand new officer.

The department welcomed its new K-9 officer, Frankie!

Frankie is a two-year-old Dutch Shepard trained for drug detection, tracking, article search, and apprehension.

He will be partnered with Officer Amanda Ventura.

Officer Ventura says the two have already bonded.