By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – The New Castle Police Department has a brand new officer.
The department welcomed its new K-9 officer, Frankie!
Frankie is a two-year-old Dutch Shepard trained for drug detection, tracking, article search, and apprehension.
He will be partnered with Officer Amanda Ventura.
Officer Ventura says the two have already bonded.