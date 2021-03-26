By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – First responders in Peters Township rescued a kayaker from a lake Friday morning.READ MORE: Heritage Valley Health System Vaccinating People Outside State's Phase 1A
The Peters Township Fire Department says they responded to a call just after 7:30 a.m. for a report of an overturned kayak on Peters Lake with someone yelling for help. They arrived to find a woman in the middle of the water, clinging to an overturned kayak.READ MORE: Free T Service Continues Between North Shore And Downtown
The fire department says within 18 minutes of receiving the notification, firefighters responded with the rescue truck and rescue boat, got into the water and got the woman back to shore. She was then taken to the hospital.MORE NEWS: Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf Picks Top Election Adviser Veronica Degraffenreid To Lead Department Of State
The fire department says the rain and intense wind likely played a role in the kayak’s capsizing.