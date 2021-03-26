By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Beginning April 16, the University of Pittsburgh will implement a shelter-in-place period due to rising coronavirus cases.

In an update Friday, Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office said the university-wide period means students can leave the house to attend in-person classes and for essentials. But officials say all other activity and large gatherings “should be restricted.”

“This is to keep students and their families as safe as possible around in-person commencement ceremonies and depopulation at the end of term. We will continue to update the community with more information on end of term testing protocol and shelter-in-place information as plans develop,” the office said.

Pitt said 42 students have tested positive since the last update on Tuesday. A total of 71 students are in isolation.

“With the U.K. variant, B.1.1.7, present on the Pittsburgh campus, we are highly concerned about increased transmission rates and a surge in cases. 42 new students testing positive for COVID-19 in three days is worrisome,” Pitt said.