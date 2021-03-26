By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The high winds blowing through the Southwestern Pennsylvania region have blown over trees, branches, signs, downed power lines and caused a host of power outages.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for much of the region through 6 p.m. with 20-30 mph winds and gusts possible up to 50 mph.

A High Wind Warning is also out through this afternoon for Beaver, Mercer, Lawrence and Somerset counties, as well as the higher elevations of Fayette and Westmoreland counties.

Damage in the Pittsburgh area is widespread.

One of the scenes of the worst damage is in Shaler Township where are tree came down on a home on Belladonna Drive.

There is other damage elsewhere.

In the city, a massive tree toppled over in a front yard on Loretta Street in Greenfield. The homeowner says city officials considered using the tree about four years ago for Christmas, but he passed. Now, the owner says he wishes he hadn’t.

At the West End Circle, a traffic sign came down into the middle of the road.

There were scary moments on the road in Banksville this morning too, as a tree came down in traffic.

Trees were also reported down in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington and Sheraden sections. As well as in Crafton.

In Butler County, trees came down in Cranberry Township, too.

Stay with KDKA for team coverage on the damage from the high winds.