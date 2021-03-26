By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Saturdays in April, a flea market will take over the Sixth and Penn Parking Garage.
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says it's a twist on the British car boot sale tradition, where people will sell items from their cars' trunks. There will also be live music, food and cocktails.
The events will take place on Saturdays in April from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
You can learn more about the event here.