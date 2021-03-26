CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – T riders will continue to be able to travel between the North Shore and downtown for free.

The Port Authority says the board approved a one-year extension of its agreement with the Stadium Authority on Friday.

The Port Authority and the Stadium Authority first entered into a 5-year agreement in 2015, which was then extended through March 2021.

They say the Stadium Authority will vote on the 2022 extension at their meeting on March 30.