PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – T riders will continue to be able to travel between the North Shore and downtown for free.
The Port Authority says the board approved a one-year extension of its agreement with the Stadium Authority on Friday.
The Port Authority and the Stadium Authority first entered into a 5-year agreement in 2015, which was then extended through March 2021.
They say the Stadium Authority will vote on the 2022 extension at their meeting on March 30.