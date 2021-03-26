By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium announced that it is closed on Friday due to strong winds in the area.
The Zoo said that normal operations would resume tomorrow and that pre-registered programming will go on as scheduled.
The Zoo is closed today Friday, March 26 due to high winds. Preregistered programming will proceed as scheduled. The Zoo will resume normal operations Saturday, March 27. pic.twitter.com/7ZE8g4mzJz
— Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) March 26, 2021
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is typically open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the month of March.