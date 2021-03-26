CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The facility will reopen and operate normally tomorrow.
Filed Under:Local News, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Zoo, Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium announced that it is closed on Friday due to strong winds in the area.

The Zoo said that normal operations would resume tomorrow and that pre-registered programming will go on as scheduled.

Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is typically open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the month of March.