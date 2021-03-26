CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Frazier inked a minor league deal with the Pirates in February.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Todd Frazier is reportedly now a free agent.

The Pirates’ infielder exercised his opt-out clause and will be a free agent, according to Jon Heyman.

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said Frazier was not going to make the team due to “other roster management decisions.”

He has been in over 1,000 games with teams like the Chicago White Sox (2016-17), New York Yankees (2017) and the New York Mets (2018-19 & 2020).