PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Todd Frazier is reportedly now a free agent.
The Pirates’ infielder exercised his opt-out clause and will be a free agent, according to Jon Heyman.
State Police Give 4 Warnings To Pittsburgh Establishments Over COVID-19 Orders
Todd Frazier has exercised his opt-out from the Pirates and will be a free agent. Led PIT with 3 HR this spring and had .996 OPS playing 1B & 3B. Healthy, still plans to play, will find best fit.
Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said Frazier was not going to make the team due to “other roster management decisions.”
Per source, Frazier wasn't going to make the team due to other roster management decisions. Nothing negative from either side. But Frazier understandably wanted a chance to make an MLB club.
Frazier inked a minor league deal with the Pirates in February.
He has been in over 1,000 games with teams like the Chicago White Sox (2016-17), New York Yankees (2017) and the New York Mets (2018-19 & 2020).