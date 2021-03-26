By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Add yet another milestone to Sidney Crosby's resume – 1,300 NHL points.
On Thursday night in a 4-0 win over Buffalo, Crosby recorded an assist on Jake Guentzel’s 3rd period goal, giving him 1,300 career points.
With 1,017 NHL games played, Crosby became the eighth fastest player to score 1,300 points. He sits behind former Penguins Jaromir Jagr and Bryan Trottier who both scored 1,300 points in 1,014.
Hockey Hall Of Famers Wayne Gretzky holds the top spot, having scored 1,300 points in 539 games.
In the second spot, is Penguins' owner Mario Lemieux, who scored 1,300 points in 633 games.
Crosby has racked up 475 goals and 825 assists in his 16 NHL seasons.