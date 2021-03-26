By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A tree has fallen onto the roof of a home in Shaler Township.
According to the Undercliff Volunteer Fire Department, just after 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, crews arrived at the home in 300 block of Belladonna Drive, and a large tree had come down onto the roof of the house.
The fallen tree caused significant damage to the home as well as brought down power lines.
The occupants of the home were able to get out safely and without injury.
