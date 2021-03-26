ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man who set off a pipe bomb following a disagreement with a neighbor has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison.

William John Clark, 63, of Buckhannon was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Elkins for his guilty plea to one count of making a destructive device. He also was fined $5,000.

Prosecutors said Clark’s device wasn’t registered as required by law. They said he set off a pipe bomb outside of a home after a verbal disagreement with someone in his neighborhood last year in Upshur County.

When state troopers went to Clark’s home to serve a search warrant, Clark allegedly attempted to put one of the troopers in a headlock. He was charged in state court with battery on an officer and obstructing an officer.

