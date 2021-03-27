By: KDKA-TV News Staff
RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) – After an exceptional response last year, Rivers of Steel has announced they will once again host "Carrie Carpool Cinema" this year at the Carrie Blast Furnaces.
This summer, movies will be screened on select weekends in a drive-in format, and each screening will follow a certain theme.
To begin the 2021 season, on April 16 and 17, movies filmed in or around Pittsburgh will be screened. On Friday, April 16, the film adaptation of August Wilson’s “Fences” starring Denzel Washington. Then on Saturday, The Dark Knight Rises will be screened.
On both nights, local filmmaker Tony Buba will also have his short films featured prior to the main event.
The full schedule of events and movies can be found on the Rivers of Steel website at this link.