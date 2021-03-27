By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 447 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 270 are confirmed and 177 are probable cases.
The dates of tests range from March 21 to March 26, 2021.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from one month to 94 years, with a median age of 35 years.
There have now been 5,583 total hospitalizations and 84,258 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,759.
