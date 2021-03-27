SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania financial adviser who earned millions by pushing high-risk, high-fee investments on unsuspecting retirees has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison.
A judge said Friday that Anthony Diaz took advantage of dozens of clients.
Some of them lost their life savings or were unable to send their children to college as a result of the fraud.
Diaz was handcuffed in the courtroom and led away to immediately begin serving his sentence.
He has been living in Florida.
