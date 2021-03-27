CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A judge said Friday that Anthony Diaz took advantage of dozens of clients.
Filed Under:Anthony Diaz, Local News, Pennsylvania News

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania financial adviser who earned millions by pushing high-risk, high-fee investments on unsuspecting retirees has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison.

A judge said Friday that Anthony Diaz took advantage of dozens of clients.

READ MORE: West Virginia Man Charged With Setting 2 Wildfires

Some of them lost their life savings or were unable to send their children to college as a result of the fraud.

READ MORE: Butler Health System Set To Move COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic To Clearview Mall

Diaz was handcuffed in the courtroom and led away to immediately begin serving his sentence.

He has been living in Florida.

MORE NEWS: New Appeal Filed To Try To Prevent St. Philip School From Closing

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)