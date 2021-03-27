By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – One person has been taken to the hospital as the result of a motorcycle crash.
The crash occurred just after 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and 30th Street.
#BREAKING Serious crash involving a motorcycle and car on Walnut and 30th Streets in McKeesport. Dispatchers say the call came in around 6 pm and someone was transported the hospital. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ChHNucNpf0
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) March 27, 2021
According to the Allegheny County Police, the driver of the motorcycle was a 21-year-old male and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Meanwhile, the motorcycle collided with a Honda Fit being driven by a 71-year-old woman, she was also taken to the hospital but with minor injuries.
Allegheny County Police are investigating the crash.
