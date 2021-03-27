CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
One person was injured in a motorcycle crash in McKeesport.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – One person has been taken to the hospital as the result of a motorcycle crash.

The crash occurred just after 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and 30th Street.

According to the Allegheny County Police, the driver of the motorcycle was a 21-year-old male and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle collided with a Honda Fit being driven by a 71-year-old woman, she was also taken to the hospital but with minor injuries.

Allegheny County Police are investigating the crash.

