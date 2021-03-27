By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New restaurants on the North Shore are looking to fill several open positions.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Start New Community Engagement Program
More than 100 employees are needed for part-time and full-time positions at the Allegheny Grille, Batty’s Pizzeria, and Taps & Taco at PNC Park.READ MORE: West Virginia Universities Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony For New Aviation Program
There will be two job fairs held next week – first on Wednesday, March 31, and then again on Thursday, April 1. Both will take place at Allegheny Grille from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
They are asking those interested to apply in advance and be prepared to accept an offer on the day of the interview.MORE NEWS: Allegheny County Parks To Host Drive-In Movie Series
More information can be found at this link.