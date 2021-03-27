By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police took full advantage of the nice weather in the past week to take a stroll through downtown.
The walks are part of a new, community engagement program.
The officers stopped in some local businesses and spoke with people in Market Square about security concerns they may have.
During the walkthrough of Market Square, they even stopped to join in a chess game or two.
Along with the officers, the bureau’s comfort dog Zane joined in the walk to get to know the public.