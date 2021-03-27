PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Demonstrators in the Pittsburgh area joined dozens of cities across the United States to participate in a national day of action against Asian hate.

Rallies were held in Greensburg and Squirrel Hill.

Honolulu, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and Brooklyn are just some of the 60 cities that stood in solidarity with the Asian community Saturday.

It’s being called a national day of action.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” said Jennifer Mathias who came to show her support.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg and at the intersection of Forbes and Murray Avenues in Squirrel Hill.

“I wanted to make it especially clear that we stand with the Asian community at this time because intersectional issues require intersectional solutions. No minority will be able to get liberation without the support of other groups,” said Deidra Hubay, a student at Duquesne University.

This is all unfolding after the Atlanta shootings earlier this month. Six Asian women were among the eight people killed in an alleged shooting spree.

“I am devastated thinking about how much personal trauma of racial misogyny we have had to relive in the wake of this horrible incident,” said one speaker.

The protestors are demanding an end to anti-Asian violence and violence against women.

“It’s been a very emotional time for those of us who are kind of processing the micro-aggressions we face as Asian women,” said Sara Tang, who said she is a local artist.

APPI reports that 3,800 hate incidents against Asian Americans have been reported since the pandemic started last March.

These demonstrators said they want to do more than stand in solidarity.

“This is great, showing up in solidarity after events occur but what we need is permanent mobilization. We need to organize our communities. We need to fight alongside each other,” said a woman named Bethee.

This day of action was launched by the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) Coalition.

Other rallies in the state on Saturday were in Philadelphia, Coatesville, and Lancaster.