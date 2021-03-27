By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While it appeared the Steelers were going to lose defensive end Tyson Alualu to free agency and it seemed he agreed to terms with Jacksonville, he has reversed his decision, according to a report.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is reporting that Alualu has reversed that decision and is signing a two-year deal with the Steelers.
According to Pelissero, Alualu was planning to sign with Jacksonville but was unable to make the trip to Florida after testing positive for COVID-19.
The terms of the two-year agreement have not been released.
