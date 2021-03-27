By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With attacks on Asian-Americans still in the minds of many Americans, Pittsburghers came together across the region to call for an end to the rise in hatred and violence.

After a rally last week in Oakland, dozens gathered in Squirrel Hill calling for change.

“What we need is not to just show up in solidarity, this is great, showing up in solidarity after events occur, that’s great, but what we need is permanent mobilization,” said one rally attendee. “We need to organize our communities and we need to fight alongside each other.”

Organizers said their hope is to continue to raise awareness of the issues and inspire change in Pittsburgh.

Another rally took place in Greensburg with dozens turning out there to call for an end to the attacks on Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.

They were just two of the rallies taking place across the United States.