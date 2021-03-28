By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A dog was shot and killed in a dispute between neighbors in Sheraden on Sunday afternoon.
A Pittsburgh Police officer was walking their beat in Sheraden and heard gunshots coming from Ashlyn Street and Bergman Street around 3:45 p.m.
Once on the scene, the officer found two men who had been arguing and it escalated into gunshots being fired.
One of the men fired two shots at the other man’s dog and killed it.
He was arrested at the scene and there were no other injuries.
Police say charges are pending.