A home in Wilkins Township is fully engulfed in flames.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Firefighters battled a massive house fire in Wilkins Township on Saturday night.

Flames fully engulfed the house along Highlands Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

KDKA’s Jessica Guay reported that crews were having water issues, so tankers were brought in to help.

It’s unclear if anyone was in the home or if there were any injuries.

