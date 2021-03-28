By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Firefighters battled a massive house fire in Wilkins Township on Saturday night.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday Showers, Storm Chances
READ MORE: Pittsburgh, Greensburg Dioceses Holding Palm Sunday, Holy Week Services
#BREAKING This fire is unbelievable. That was a house that caught fire. This is on the 400 block of Highland Ave In Wilkins Township. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/4qPeGqzNl5
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) March 28, 2021
Flames fully engulfed the house along Highlands Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.
KDKA’s Jessica Guay reported that crews were having water issues, so tankers were brought in to help.
It’s unclear if anyone was in the home or if there were any injuries.MORE NEWS: Local Group Teams Up With Pittsburgh Steelers To Help Veterans In Need
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details